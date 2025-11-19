TECH-EU ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR R&D MANUFACTURING

Reference: 20240068

Release date: 15 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

STMICROELECTRONICS NV

The project relates to the promoter's semiconductor research, development, innovation and manufacturing activities for the development of the next generation of energy efficiency, resources saving and environment protection semiconductor technologies, devices and solutions.

Objectives

The project concerns investments in research and development activities on innovative technologies and components (e.g. chips, integrated circuits, and sensors) as well as investments in innovative production lines of advanced semiconductor devices. The activities will be carried out in Italy and France over the period 2025-2027.

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 1000 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 2644 million

Environmental aspects

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group environmental and social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Procurement

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Status

Signed - 10/12/2025