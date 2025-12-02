SANTANDER PAN-EU SUPPLY CHAIN

Release date: 23 December 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBANCO SANTANDER SA
Location
Description
Pan-EU linked risk sharing supply chain finance operation for the ultimate benefit of small and medium-sized enterprises, mid-caps and EU strategic sectors.
Objectives
The objective is to improve access to finance to final beneficiaries.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1200 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Status
Signed - 19/12/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).