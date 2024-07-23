KBC BANK FOCUSED LOAN FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS II

Reference: 20230894

Release date: 20 December 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

CBC BANQUE SA,KBC BANK NV

Financing of small scale projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps with high relevance in terms of sustainability and cohesion.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the financing of small-scale projects caried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps with a particular focus on sustainability and/or social impact in Belgium. The project makes a very good policy contribution, as it addresses the constraints in access to finance for SMEs and Mid-Caps and gears attention to Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability (CA & ES) and social impact. The expected results include improvements in access to finance and financing conditions for financial beneficiaries, especially the frontrunners in the targeted policy areas of social impact and CA &ES, as well as additional advantages, such as sector certification. The EIB has played a cornerstone role in the scheme and is thus sending a signal to the market on the viability of projects built around CA & ES and social impact.

Objectives

The aim is to enable access to finance for the target beneficiaries focusing on climate action and cohesion.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 300 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 17/10/2024