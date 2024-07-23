KBC BANK FOCUSED LOAN FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS II

Release date: 20 December 2024
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryCBC BANQUE SA,KBC BANK NV
Location
Description
Financing of small scale projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps with high relevance in terms of sustainability and cohesion.
Additionality and Impact
The project supports the financing of small-scale projects caried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps with a particular focus on sustainability and/or social impact in Belgium. The project makes a very good policy contribution, as it addresses the constraints in access to finance for SMEs and Mid-Caps and gears attention to Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability (CA & ES) and social impact. The expected results include improvements in access to finance and financing conditions for financial beneficiaries, especially the frontrunners in the targeted policy areas of social impact and CA &ES, as well as additional advantages, such as sector certification. The EIB has played a cornerstone role in the scheme and is thus sending a signal to the market on the viability of projects built around CA & ES and social impact.
Objectives
The aim is to enable access to finance for the target beneficiaries focusing on climate action and cohesion.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 17/10/2024
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).