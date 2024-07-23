Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
KBC BANK FOCUSED LOAN FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS II

Reference: 20230894
Release date: 20 December 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

CBC BANQUE SA,KBC BANK NV

Location

Description

Financing of small scale projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps with high relevance in terms of sustainability and cohesion.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the financing of small-scale projects caried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps with a particular focus on sustainability and/or social impact in Belgium. The project makes a very good policy contribution, as it addresses the constraints in access to finance for SMEs and Mid-Caps and gears attention to Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability (CA & ES) and social impact. The expected results include improvements in access to finance and financing conditions for financial beneficiaries, especially the frontrunners in the targeted policy areas of social impact and CA &ES, as well as additional advantages, such as sector certification. The EIB has played a cornerstone role in the scheme and is thus sending a signal to the market on the viability of projects built around CA & ES and social impact.

Objectives

The aim is to enable access to finance for the target beneficiaries focusing on climate action and cohesion.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 300 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 17/10/2024

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
23 July 2024
17 October 2024

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Belgium Credit lines