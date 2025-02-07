ING BANK SUSTAINABLE PROJECTS L4SME-MIDCAPS 3

Reference: 20230726

Release date: 8 August 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ING ASSET FINANCE BELGIUM NV,ING BANK NV,ING BELGIQUE,ING EQUIPMENT LEASE BELGIUM NV,ING LEASE (NEDERLAND) BV,ING LEASE BELGIUM NV,ING LEASE LUXEMBOURG SA,ING LUXEMBOURG,ING TRUCK LEASE BELGIUM NV

The operation will help ING to finance sustainable projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in the Benelux countries.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the final beneficiaries and support Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 400 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 7/07/2025