ING BANK SUSTAINABLE PROJECTS L4SME-MIDCAPS 3

Reference: 20230726
Release date: 8 August 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

ING ASSET FINANCE BELGIUM NV,ING BANK NV,ING BELGIQUE,ING EQUIPMENT LEASE BELGIUM NV,ING LEASE (NEDERLAND) BV,ING LEASE BELGIUM NV,ING LEASE LUXEMBOURG SA,ING LUXEMBOURG,ING TRUCK LEASE BELGIUM NV

Location

Description

The operation will help ING to finance sustainable projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in the Benelux countries.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the final beneficiaries and support Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 400 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 7/07/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
7 February 2025
7 July 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

The Netherlands Belgium Credit lines