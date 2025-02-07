ING BANK SUSTAINABLE PROJECTS L4SME-MIDCAPS 3

Release date: 8 August 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryING ASSET FINANCE BELGIUM NV,ING BANK NV,ING BELGIQUE,ING EQUIPMENT LEASE BELGIUM NV,ING LEASE (NEDERLAND) BV,ING LEASE BELGIUM NV,ING LEASE LUXEMBOURG SA,ING LUXEMBOURG,ING TRUCK LEASE BELGIUM NV
Location
Description
The operation will help ING to finance sustainable projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in the Benelux countries.
Objectives
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the final beneficiaries and support Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 7/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).