CSOB LEASING SK LOAN FOR SMES-MIDCAPS & OTHER

Reference: 20230633
Release date: 21 October 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

CSOB LEASING AS

Location

Description

The Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan will support investments made by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as mid-caps in Slovakia. Part of the available resources will finance Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects.

Additionality and Impact

The operation addresses market failure in terms of access to finance constraints faced by SMEs and Mid-Caps in Slovakia. More than 90% of the finance unlocked by EIB is expected to benefit cohesion areas and thus help reduce regional disparities per the EU's cohesion policy. Implementation will be handled by an intermediary that has in-depth experience with implementing EIB products through a network of branches in the targeted regions.


The operation combined with technical assistance also aims to increase the intermediary's capacity to identify and monitor CA&ES allocations, which are currently expected to reach a minimum of 15%. The operation likewise sustains employment in the targeted areas. The EIB contribution to the success of the intermediary rests on longer maturity and signalling effect that may help crowd in additional financing. As such it has a very good policy contribution.


Objectives

The aim is to improve access to finance to the final beneficiaries.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 400 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 16/01/2026

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
16 January 2025
16 January 2026

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

