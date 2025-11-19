NOKIA 5G NEXT GENERATION RADIO RDI

Reference: 20230603

Release date: 29 December 2025

NOKIA OYJ

The project relates to the promoter's research, development, and innovation investments to develop the next generation of communications equipment notably based on the 5G-advanced releases of the 3GPP standards and will also include the first developments of the future 6G technology. The project will focus on radio access network equipment specifically and will include development of hardware (chipsets as well as baseband and radio modules) and software components.

Additionality and Impact

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of research, development and innovation.

The project supports a European telecom equipment vendor in developing 5G Advanced and early 6G technologies, with R&D activities carried out in the EU, benefiting European industry and retaining high-skilled employment.

The project contributes to TechEU (under EIB Group's core strategic priority Digitalisation and Technological Innovation) by reinforcing European strategic autonomy in telecommunications and enhancing the competitiveness of a key EU vendor. It aligns with the Bank's public policy goal "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" under RDI, and contributes to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (Climate Change Mitigation - RDI) and Economic and Social Cohesion horizontal objectives for eligible parts. The inclusion of enhanced cybersecurity features for radio networks makes the project eligible under the Security and Defence horizontal public policy goal.

The project will generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products, or services and through skills development and upgrading. EIB financing enables the project to proceed at the required scale and pace, sustaining the EU's technological leadership in a strategic sector.

The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of its advantageous terms, flexible availability and utilisation of the loan. Furthermore, the proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the company. The project would not be able to be carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Objectives

The objective of the project is to improve performance, energy efficiency and cybersecurity, among other aspects, building a competitive radio access network product portfolio including the technologies and functionalities of the upcoming releases of the 3GPP standards.

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 870 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 2610 million

Environmental aspects

The research, development, and innovation activities included in the project will concern mainly software and hardware development, so no significant negative impact on the environment is expected. Moreover, these activities will be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and would not change their scope due to the project. However, where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Procurement

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Status

Signed - 11/12/2025