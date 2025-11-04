CONAFIPS GREEN ENERGY TRANSITION ECUADOR

Release date: 2 July 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryCORPORACION NACIONAL DE FINANZAS POPULARES Y SOLIDARIAS
Location
Description
The project consists of a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) provided to Corporación Nacional de Finanzas Populares y Solidarias (CONAFIPS), a public financial corporation operating in Ecuador as a second-tier bank. This marks the first operation under the DESIREE programme in Ecuador.
Objectives
The aim is to promote financial inclusion in Ecuador. CONAFIPS will finance energy efficiency and gender-focused projects, as well as other economic activities like agriculture, industry, and individual entrepreneurship by vulnerable groups.
Sector(s)
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
USD 75 million (EUR 65 million)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
The Financial Intermediary has to ensure that the project complies with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.
Procurement
The Financial Intermediary has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Status
Approved - 4/11/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).