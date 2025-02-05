POWER DISTRIBUTION PANAMA

Reference: 20230453

Release date: 20 November 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

COMPANIA ESPANOLA DE SEGUROS DE CREDITO A LA EXPORTACION SA COMPANIA D,EMPRESA DE DISTRIBUCION ELECTRICA CHIRIQUI SA,EMPRESA DE DISTRIBUCION ELECTRICA METRO-OESTE SA

The investment programme will finance the extension and modernisation of electricity distribution networks in Panama. In particular, the project will improve the electricity distribution network operation and capacity to enable the connection of new system users (some of which likely low-income households) and reduce technical and commercial losses.

Objectives

The aim is to strengthen Panama's electricity distribution system while ultimately helping to meet the country's increasing electricity demand.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

USD 300 million (EUR 288 million)

Total cost (Approximate amount)

USD 606 million (EUR 581 million)

Environmental aspects

The envisaged Project schemes (still to be better defined) are not expected to require a full Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) in accordance with Panamanian Law (Law 41 of 1998 "General Environmental Law of the Republic of Panama" regulated by Executive Decree No. 123 of 2009). If they were in the EU, they would fall under Annex II and then screened as per applicable criteria and thresholds present in national legislation. The investments are expected to be mainly in urban and sub-urban areas therefore no major environmental or social impacts are expected. The EIB will review during appraisal the environmental and social capacity of the Promoters, including their organisation, processes and procedures. The exact requirements and status of the permitting procedures will also be further assessed during appraisal.

Procurement

The Bank will require the Promoters to ensure that implementation of the Project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. Based on Promoter's information, both concessions were awarded as a result of a transparent international tender, hence the Project's procurement procedures are expected to follow the requirements related to operations in private sector. Procurement regime applicable to the project and Promoter's policies, procedures and capacity in this regard will be further assessed during appraisal.

Status

Signed - 5/11/2025