RENOUVELLEMENT RESEAUX METRO ET TRAMWAY DE LYON

Reference: 20230396

Release date: 12 July 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

SYTRAL MOBILITES

This is the first allocation under the framework loan 2021-0107 LYON TRANSPORTS URBAINS 2026, financing investments to increase capacity and improve service quality on the metro and tram networks, particularly on those lines with levels of saturation. The components included in the allocation are the following: - the upgrade of metro line B to a fully automated metro system, including the renewal of the signalling system and the purchase of 28 new trains; - the renewal of 26 existing metro trains dedicated to metro line A to extend their economic life; - the renewal and upgrade of 4 metro stations on line A; - a new traffic control centre for the metro network; - the purchase of 35 trams of 43 metres and the upgrade of the tram infrastructure of lines T1 and T2 to make it compatible with the operation of longer trams and the renewal and upgrade of the ticketing system of the whole urban public transport network.

Additionality and Impact

The project is in line with the European Union's strategy outlined in the European Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy. It contributes significantly to the EIB's policy objectives of sustainable cities and regions, climate action and environmental protection and is aligned with the EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 as amended and the Transport Lending Policy. The project will benefit from the financial condition of the EIB loan in terms of tenor, availability period and flexibility in drawdowns. It will address sector specific market failures and will result in significant economic, social and environmental benefits as well as providing a signalling effect for other financiers. These benefits would not be delivered to the same extent without public intervention.





Objectives

The aim is to contribute to the promoter's strategic objectives for sustainable urban mobility, the energy transition and climate change mitigation, as set out in its urban transport plan and the Grand Lyon energy and climate plan. Investments will help to achieve the objectives set in such plans, namely reducing the modal share of passenger cars from 44% to 35% by 2030 in favour of non-motorised and public transport and reducing CO2 emissions by 43% compared to 2000. The project will therefore provide economic benefits with an improvement in the efficiency and quality of public transport services.

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 397 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 793 million

Environmental aspects

The components included in the allocation concern mainly the renewal or upgrade of transport equipment and rolling stock that do not fall in the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Few adaptations to the existing infrastructure such as the tram depot and streets are also foreseen. Those components have been screened-out by the competent authority due to the nature and the location of the investments. The competent authority in the screen-out decision confirms that the components are not expected to have impacts on nature conservation areas or protected species according to the provisions of the Habitats and Birds Directives92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively.

Procurement

The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, in particular Directive 2014/23/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Approved - 2/10/2024