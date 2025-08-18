BELMONTE ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

Release date: 9 April 2024
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBEKA CREDIT SL
Location
Description
The operation is a de-linked risk sharing guarantee covering up to 50% of the credit risk associated with Spanish/Luxembourg private credit fund loans to increase lending capacity to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Spain and Portugal.
Objectives
The aim is to promote and accelerate private sector investments as well as enhance access to finance for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps, a backbone in terms of growth and employment for the Spanish and Portuguese economy. Approximately 55% of loans will also support SMEs that operate in regions with a higher unemployment rate than the national average (i.e. cohesion/convergence regions).
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 280 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Approved - 18/08/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).