BELMONTE ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

Reference: 20230190

Release date: 9 April 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

BEKA CREDIT SL

The operation is a de-linked risk sharing guarantee covering up to 50% of the credit risk associated with Spanish/Luxembourg private credit fund loans to increase lending capacity to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Spain and Portugal.

Objectives

The aim is to promote and accelerate private sector investments as well as enhance access to finance for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps, a backbone in terms of growth and employment for the Spanish and Portuguese economy. Approximately 55% of loans will also support SMEs that operate in regions with a higher unemployment rate than the national average (i.e. cohesion/convergence regions).

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 280 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Status

Approved - 18/08/2025