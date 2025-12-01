BORKUM RIFFGRUND 3 OFFSHORE WIND FARM

Release date: 1 December 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryOERSTED A/S
Location
Description
Design, implementation and operation of a 913 MW fixed-bottom offshore wind farm located in the North Sea, within the German Exclusive Economic Zone.
Objectives
This project will contribute to the achievement of both national and EU energy and decarbonisation objectives by increasing the supply of renewable electricity.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 800 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 2486 million
Environmental aspects
The project is located in a dedicated zone for offshore wind development in the German Economic Exclusive Zone of the North Sea. Wind farms adhere to Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, thereby leaving it to the competent authority to determine if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required. The competent authority required an EIA to be conducted, and the promoter delivered the project's EIA studies as part of permitting process. Compliance of the authorisation process with relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal.
Procurement
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private entity and the offshore wind farm will likely be operating without exclusive or special rights within the meaning of the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC and subsequent 2014/25/EU, hence private sector procurement procedures are expected to apply. However, if during project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would require the promoter to apply those rules.
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).