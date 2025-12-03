Search EN menu
 
 Homepage

At the EIB Group, we mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Diversity, equity and inclusion are central to who we are. Guided by EU values, we strive to create an accessible and inclusive environment where everyone can contribute and thrive.

See more  
en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TECHEU VD QWELLO - EV CHARGING (IEU SIW)

Reference: 20230092
Release date: 3 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

QWELLO GMBH

Location

Description

The project will support the development of a network of charging stations for electric vehicles in EU cities, as well as technology development investments to increase the range of services available to end users.

Objectives

The aim of the project is to accelerate the electrification of road transport in Europe by deploying Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC) infrastructure and expanding the availability of public charging networks. In doing so, it supports the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. The project is closely aligned with EU climate and transport policies, including the European Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy. Specifically, it contributes to the EU targets of reaching one million public EV recharging points by 2025, and supports the further objective of achieving three million public recharging points by 2030.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 40 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 132 million

Environmental aspects

EVC stations are not listed in Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the Directive 2011/92/EU) on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on environment. However, in case a specific EVC station installation requires major construction works listed in Annex I or II of the EIA Directive or located in an environmentally sensitive area, this installation may be subject to an environmental permitting procedure. In such cases, the Bank requires to be informed of the relevant decisions issued by the competent authorities prior to any funds being used.

Procurement

The Borrower has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Status

Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Germany France Sweden Poland Spain Italy Portugal Transport