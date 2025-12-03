TECHEU VD QWELLO - EV CHARGING (IEU SIW)

Reference: 20230092

Release date: 3 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

QWELLO GMBH

The project will support the development of a network of charging stations for electric vehicles in EU cities, as well as technology development investments to increase the range of services available to end users.

Objectives

The aim of the project is to accelerate the electrification of road transport in Europe by deploying Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC) infrastructure and expanding the availability of public charging networks. In doing so, it supports the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. The project is closely aligned with EU climate and transport policies, including the European Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy. Specifically, it contributes to the EU targets of reaching one million public EV recharging points by 2025, and supports the further objective of achieving three million public recharging points by 2030.

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 40 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 132 million

Environmental aspects

EVC stations are not listed in Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the Directive 2011/92/EU) on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on environment. However, in case a specific EVC station installation requires major construction works listed in Annex I or II of the EIA Directive or located in an environmentally sensitive area, this installation may be subject to an environmental permitting procedure. In such cases, the Bank requires to be informed of the relevant decisions issued by the competent authorities prior to any funds being used.

Procurement

The Borrower has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Status

Under appraisal