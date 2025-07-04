YOUNITED HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION

Reference: 20230088

Release date: 14 October 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

YOUNITED SA

The project will finance the energy efficient renovation of residential housing in France and potentially other EU countries (Spain, Italy and Portugal).

Objectives

The operation will support energy efficiency and possibly other climate action projects to be implemented by private individuals across the EU, with a particular focus on France.

Sector(s)

Industry - Construction

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 25 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 50 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 4/07/2025