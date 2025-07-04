YOUNITED HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION

Release date: 14 October 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryYOUNITED SA
Location
Description
The project will finance the energy efficient renovation of residential housing in France and potentially other EU countries (Spain, Italy and Portugal).
Objectives
The operation will support energy efficiency and possibly other climate action projects to be implemented by private individuals across the EU, with a particular focus on France.
Sector(s)
- Industry - Construction
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal - 4/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
