Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

YOUNITED HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION

Reference: 20230088
Release date: 14 October 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

YOUNITED SA

Location

Description

The project will finance the energy efficient renovation of residential housing in France and potentially other EU countries (Spain, Italy and Portugal).

Objectives

The operation will support energy efficiency and possibly other climate action projects to be implemented by private individuals across the EU, with a particular focus on France.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 25 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 50 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 4/07/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

France Italy Spain Portugal Industry