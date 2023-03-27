APIS GROWTH FUND III

Release date: 14 April 2023
Location
Description
The project consists in a growth stage equity fund investing in companies providing innovative financial services solutions in Africa and Asia.
Objectives
Through a participation in the Fund, the EIB will help the fund manager to further establish its position as an investor in the field of innovative provision of financial services. The fund will provide equity financing to high growth companies active at all levels of the financial services sector. These include payments, credit and savings, insurance, technology enablers as well as service providers and capital markets, ultimately fostering financial inclusion in Africa and Asia.
Sector(s)
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
USD 80 million (EUR 70 million)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 1000 million (EUR 877 million)
Environmental aspects
The EIB will ensure that the project meets the EIB's environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. Furthermore, the fund manager has developed a fully integrated ESG management system to assess, manage and monitor ESG issues at all stages of the investment process.
Procurement
N/A
Status
Under appraisal - 27/03/2023
