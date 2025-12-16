LIGHTWEIGHT METAL COMPONENTS CAPACITY EXPANSION

Reference: 20220973

Release date: 4 March 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

PWO AG

The project encompasses a selection of eligible investments undertaken by the promoter for the construction and ramp-up of a new manufacturing site dedicated to the production of lightweight metal components for the automotive sector as well as tools for sheet metal cold forming. The project will be implemented in Cacak (Serbia) over the period between 2024 and 2026.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance the promoter's competitiveness by improving its cost structure and increasing efficiency through a shortened supply chain. This investment will significantly boost regional development and attract new investors.

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 15 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 31 million

Environmental aspects

The project involves the construction of a new plant, including the installation and ramp-up of machinery and equipment. If the project were located in the EU, it would not fall under any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, although the building construction might fall under the Annex II, point 10 (b), in relation to urban development projects. The decision of the competent authorities regarding the EIA other environmental details will be verified during the project's due diligence.

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that the project will be implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Status

Approved - 16/12/2025