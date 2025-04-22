PARAGUAY - ANDE MASTER PLAN

Release date: 3 September 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryADMINISTRACION NACIONAL DE ELECTRIC
Location
Description
The project concerns the construction of the Emboscada substation and relevant power transmission lines in Paraguay.
Objectives
The aim is to improve the electricity transmission grid in Paraguay, in Metropolitan and Central Systems areas that represent a large part of the country's electrical consumption. The project will improve the quality, security and reliability of the electricity supply and enable the connection of new system users.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 147 million
Environmental aspects
The improvement of electrical infrastructure will enable the consumption of renewable energy. Therefore, the project is expected to have positive externalities in terms of carbon emissions and contribute to the sustainable development of Paraguay. The EIB will require the promoters to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the project complies with national legislation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.
Procurement
The promoter will ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB’s Guide to Procurement.
Status
Under appraisal - 22/04/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).