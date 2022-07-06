LRH WATER INFRA UPGRADE II

Reference: 20220706

Release date: 19 March 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

LARIO RETI HOLDING SPA

The project will finance the promoter's investments in water infrastructure (e.g. water and wastewater treatment plants, networks and pumping stations) during the period 2024 - 2028.

Objectives

The aim is to continue support the promoter's investments in the Province of Lecco (Lombardy Region).

Sector(s)

Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 40 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 49 million

Environmental aspects

The capacity of the Promoter with regards to Environmental and social aspects will be assessed during appraisal. The above-mentioned facilities are likely to fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive (2001/42/EC), Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). The project is expected to bring substantial public health and environmental benefits from improved access to safe and resilient water services, reduced greenhouse gas emissions from reduced water losses, a more rational use of water resources and protection of local groundwater. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, and sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.

Procurement

The EIB requires the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal