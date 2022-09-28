AIN SOKHNA GREEN AMMONIA

Release date: 21 November 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediarySCATEC ASA
Location
Description
The project entails the development, implementation and operation of a 100 MW electrolysis plant in Egypt for the production of hydrogen. The produced hydrogen will be used in an ammonia production plant in Ain Sokhna.
Objectives
The aim is to produce Renewable Fuel of Non-Biological Orgin (RFNBO) for the European market and in accordance with EU requirements. In addition, the project intends to decarbonise ammonia production in Egypt by utilising renewable hydrogen as a feedstock instead of grey hydrogen, supporting Egypt's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) commitments. The project also intends to contribute to Egypt's National Low Carbon Hydrogen Strategy, which aims to position Egypt as a global renewable hydrogen hub. The project is in line with the EU-Egypt Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership and the priorities outlined in the Multi-annual cooperation program (2021-2027) between EU and Egypt.
Sector(s)
- Industry - Manufacturing
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
not disclosed
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not disclosed
Environmental aspects
The related impacts will have to be assessed by the relevant environmental studies for compatibility with the EIB’s environmental and social standards. The local authority has already issued the environmental permit for the electrolyser.
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB’s Guide to Procurement. The project seems to be operating without exclusive or special rights within the meaning of the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC and 2014/25/EU, hence private sector procurement procedures will apply.
Status
Under appraisal - 28/09/2022
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).