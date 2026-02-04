VOLCANOES COMMUNITY RESILIENCE NORTHERN RWANDA

Reference: 20220416

Release date: 28 November 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

RWANDA WATER RESOURCES BOARD

The project, to be implemented with the World Bank, the Nordic Fund, PROGREEN, the Adaptation Fund and other development partners, will finance flood risk mitigation and erosion control measures in the northern region of Rwanda, such as the expansion and restoration of protected areas, productive landscapes, the construction of "gray" and nature-based infrastructure to improve the resilience of local communities. The related activities include investments in grey and green infrastructure, flood early warning systems (FEWS), improved land management practices, catchment and landscape restoration, improved national park management, green villages, livelihood diversification, and technical assistance and capacity building.

Objectives

The aim is to reduce the risks of floods, improve land management and livelihoods of people in the districts of Burera, Nyabihu, Rubavu, Gukenke, Muhanga, Ngororero, Musanze and part of Rutsiro District in the Volcanoes Region. The project will help to strengthen livelihoods and incomes of local people, climate resilience, increase biodiversity values of restored and protected forests, and strengthen Rwanda's climate resilience.

Sector(s)

Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing

Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 150 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 223 million

Environmental aspects

Any environmental and Social impact will be addressed in accordance with the Rwanda National regulations to the stisfaction of the EIB and will be covered by the review of the project specific environmental and social management plan and resettlement action plan.

Procurement

The projects are in the public sector and are therefore subject to public procurement. The requirement to comply with the EIB's Guide to Procurement was communicated to the promoter. The promoter will adopt open competitive procedures and envisages, among others, the publication of the prequalification notices in the OJEU for the main contracts. The tender documents will be prepared and EIB will ensure compliance with its Guide to Procurement.

Status

Approved - 4/02/2026