SANTANDER GROWTH4MIDCAPS SUPPORT

Release date: 8 August 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBANCO SANTANDER SA
Location
Description
This operation, under the 'Growth4Midcaps Lending Envelope' (2023-0947), will support the intermediary in providing loans to mid-caps in Spain.
Additionality and Impact
This Growth for Mid-Cap operation is designed to support businesses by fostering access to finance and contributing to long-term economic growth. It aligns with the EIB's objective of providing financial support to mid-caps, which are crucial for Europe's digital and green transitions due to their propensity for green and innovative investments. This support is particularly important as companies gradually engage in new investment projects amidst the uncertainty and challenges posed by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and ongoing trade disruptions.
Specifically, the operation will support mid-caps by guaranteeing eligible transactions, such as term loans for investment purposes. This guarantee will help address capital and credit-related constraints for Santander, thereby unlocking additional lending capacity. The operation is also expected to have a signalling effect, as this type of product is not commonly available in the relevant market. It complements other promotional schemes aimed at stimulating lending to the real economy, with a significant share of the supported projects expected to be located in Cohesion regions.
Objectives
The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 560 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 24/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).