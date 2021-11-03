HYPO TIROL MBIL

Reference: 20210149

Release date: 3 November 2021

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

HYPO TIROL BANK AG

Loan for financing small and medium-scale projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps and public sector entities primarily in Austria, including climate action.

Objectives

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises and local authorities in Austria.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 25 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Status

Signed - 13/12/2021