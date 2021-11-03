Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
HYPO TIROL MBIL

Reference: 20210149
Release date: 3 November 2021

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

HYPO TIROL BANK AG

Location

Description

Loan for financing small and medium-scale projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps and public sector entities primarily in Austria, including climate action.

Objectives

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises and local authorities in Austria.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 25 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 13/12/2021

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

