HYPO TIROL MBIL

Release date: 3 November 2021
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryHYPO TIROL BANK AG
Location
Description
Loan for financing small and medium-scale projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps and public sector entities primarily in Austria, including climate action.
Objectives
Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises and local authorities in Austria.
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 13/12/2021
