MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3

Reference: 20210118

Release date: 26 March 2021

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

Programme loan to finance the investments of eligible mid-caps and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in different industrial sectors in Spain and Portugal.

Additionality and Impact

The projects under this Midcap Programme Loan concern investments by innovative Midcaps and SMEs, leading to new knowledge creation, wider innovation development and deployment, positive social and environmental effects, growth and employment opportunities creation. They contribute to the EIB's Innovation and SME policy objectives, and partly to its Economic and Social Cohesion and Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objectives. EIB financing therefore addresses market weaknesses and failures constraining the availability of financing for SMEs and Midcaps, those associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative and still market-entry stage technologies, and those associated with projects generating positive knowledge, environmental and safety externalities. The investments will contribute to the promoter's sustainable long term profitability, will add to the social welfare by bringing about wider economic and social benefits and will be implemented by promoters with good track record and experienced management, capable to deliver sound projects integrating relevant positive environmental and social dimensions and thus contributing to address and mitigate the identified market failures.

EIB's involvement is expected to generate positive effects, mainly in terms of availability of long-term funding, at favourable rates and allowing diversification of sources of funds and it should have positive impact on mobilising other financiers and signalling that a project is sound and worth supporting.

Objectives

This programme loan will improve competitiveness and access to finance at favourable conditions for SMEs and mid-caps.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 150 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 600 million

Environmental aspects

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, where applicable.

Status

Approved - 17/06/2021