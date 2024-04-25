UCP LISBON CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

Release date: 1 October 2024
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryUNIVERSIDADE CATOLICA PORTUGUESA
Location
Description
The project supports the modernisation and extension of the Lisbon campus of Universidade Católica Portuguesa (UCP).
Objectives
The aim is to create the much-needed additional teaching and research space to enhance the students' learning experience and provide high-quality education. This will ultimately bring a positive impact on the human capital of the country and, more broadly, of the whole Europe.
Sector(s)
- Education - Education
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 43 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
Environmental aspects
The project covers facilities of a kind that are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU)though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The EIB's services will verify during appraisal whether the competent authority requires an EIA. The project will comprise construction of new buildings and renovation of existing buildings, complying with Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and protection of water and marine resources. Social aspects as well as compliance of the project with EIB's Environmental and Social Standards will be verified during appraisal.
Procurement
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the EIB will duly inform the European Commission and will require the promoter to apply those rules.
Status
Under appraisal - 25/04/2024
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).