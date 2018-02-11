POLAND SOLAR POWER PROJECTS PROGRAMME

Reference: 20180211

Release date: 1 June 2018

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED COUNTERPART TO BE DETERMINED TIERS A

The operation proposed for programme loan approval consists in the financing of small to medium-sized solar photovoltaic farms in Poland having been awarded support under the new auction support system, and to be implemented over the 2018-2022 period.

Objectives

Poland is a country eligible for funding from the Cohesion Fund as defined by the Commission's Implementing Decision 2014/99/EU and the majority of the financed sub-projects will be located in less-developed regions as defined by the same Decision. The implementation of solar photovoltaic (PV) sub-projects will contribute to Poland's reaching its EU 2020 & 2030 objectives, by increasing the share of renewable energy in Poland's energy & power mix, as well as reducing global greenhouse gas emissions. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

PLN 82 million (EUR 19 million)

Total cost (Approximate amount)

PLN 900 million (EUR 209 million)

Environmental aspects

The operation will target PV sub-projects with limited environmental & social impact. Compliance of the sub-operations with the applicable EU Directives (EIA Directive 2014/52/EU and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC) will be further looked at when undertaking sub-operations appraisals.

Procurement

The Bank will require the promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Status

Approved - 9/10/2018