HOSPITAL SAINT LUC 2025

Release date: 26 April 2017
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryCliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc asbl
Location
Description
The project consists of the extension, rehabilitation and reconfiguration of Saint Luc University hospital campus in Brussels, Belgium.
Objectives
This project will benefit the overall health system in the Brussels region and in Belgium. The new and rehabilitated facilities should allow the promoter to increase efficiency, to provide a higher level of service to patients and to better respond to the evolving demographic and epidemiological needs of the population.
Sector(s)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 700 million
Environmental aspects
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended, though the project is covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the competent authority and whether an EIA is required. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.
Procurement
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Status
Under appraisal - 28/02/2017
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).