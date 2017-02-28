HOSPITAL SAINT LUC 2025

Reference: 20170099

Release date: 26 April 2017

Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc asbl

The project consists of the extension, rehabilitation and reconfiguration of Saint Luc University hospital campus in Brussels, Belgium.

Objectives

This project will benefit the overall health system in the Brussels region and in Belgium. The new and rehabilitated facilities should allow the promoter to increase efficiency, to provide a higher level of service to patients and to better respond to the evolving demographic and epidemiological needs of the population.

Sector(s)

Education - Education

Health - Human health and social work activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 700 million

Environmental aspects

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended, though the project is covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the competent authority and whether an EIA is required. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.

Procurement

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal - 28/02/2017