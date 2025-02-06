CONSTRUCTION OF YAOUNDE BYPASS - SECTION T3

Reference: 20150458

Release date: 12 March 2025

The project consists of the construction of the section T3 of the Yaoundé bypass, connecting the RN1 road at Nkozoa and the Yaoundé-Douala Highway. It involves the construction of a new 22.8 km dual carriageway highway, including 7 interchanges.

Yaoundé, the administrative capital of Cameroon, is a key hub for regional transport, notably along the corridor connecting the ports of Kribi and Douala to Chad and the Central African Republic, which also serves Cameroon's hinterland. This results in significant truck traffic and congestion in the city centre despite daytime travel restrictions. The Yaoundé bypass, particularly section T3, has therefore a dual purpose: first, to improve regional transport by bypassing the congestion in Yaoundé, a major bottleneck on key economic routes in Central Africa; and second, to promote a more sustainable urban development of Yaoundé by decongesting the city centre and diverting local traffic to the bypass through radial roads.

Transport - Transportation and storage

EUR 183 million

EUR 398 million

If located in the EU, the project would be subject to the EU EIA Directive (2014/52/EU amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) and the Birds and Habitats Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EEC respectively) and would therefore be subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The EIB will check the environmental and social aspects during appraisal and verify that the Promoter has complied with the relevant EU principles and the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under appraisal - 6/02/2025