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BBVA LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS VI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 400,000,000
Credit lines : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/03/2026 : € 86,300,000
23/03/2026 : € 313,700,000

Summary sheet

Release date
4 February 2026
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/03/2026
20250794
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BBVA LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS VI
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The consumer ABS cash transaction will support BBVA in financing projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (including MidCaps) in Spain.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the final beneficiaries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". BBVA has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
13 March 2026
23 March 2026
Related projects
Parent project
PAN-EUROPEAN SECURITISATION LENDING ENVELOPE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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