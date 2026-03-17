ALLIANZ BANK BG ENHANCED SUPPORT SMES & CA II

The project contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on SMEs, as well as climate action (transversal). Through an intermediated approach, the Bank will reach small and mid-size projects promoted by SMEs and MidCaps, which could not be done directly. In addition, the operation supports the financial intermediary's sustainability strategy, increasing its lending in the sector. The project addresses a number of market failures: From the existing and further widening financing gap stemming from higher interest rates for SMEs, the gap in long tenor financing for Climate Action projects. EIB is providing innovative significant risk transfer solution at adequate pricing terms and longer maturities. The EIB's contribution will be most visible on the financial contribution side by capital relief and potentially crowding in other financiers. The operation will support energy efficiency and small renewable energy projects and thus is expected to contribute towards the reduction of the Energy intensity of the Bulgarian economy, which is currently one of the highest in the EU, driven by the share of heavy industry and limited energy efficiency.