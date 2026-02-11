Search EN menu
 
BIGBANK ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MICRO-SMES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 115,273,111.6
Countries
Sector(s)
Latvia : € 6,102,694.14
Estonia : € 41,362,704.75
Lithuania : € 67,807,712.71
Credit lines : € 115,273,111.6
Signature date(s)
25/02/2026 : € 1,223,319.1
25/02/2026 : € 4,879,375.04
25/02/2026 : € 8,291,385
25/02/2026 : € 13,592,434.44
25/02/2026 : € 33,071,319.75
25/02/2026 : € 54,215,278.27
Data sheet
BIGBANK ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MICRO-SMES
Summary sheet

Release date
6 March 2026
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/02/2026
20250642
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BIGBANK ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MICRO-SMES
BIGBANK AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 170 million
EUR 350 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation involves a guarantee (synthetic securitisation) on an existing portfolio of consumer and/or SME loans and leases, aimed at supporting the financial intermediary's lending activities in the Baltics (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania). This marks not only EIB's first operation with the Promoter, but also their first securitisation. In an innovative manner, the transaction features assets from four different Member States (Finland and the three Baltic States) within the guaranteed pool. Furthermore, the operation will support the development of cohesion regions in the three Baltic States and will focus on financing micro-SMEs.

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by Small and Medium sized enterprises.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary's capacity, systems and processes will be assessed for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
11 February 2026
25 February 2026
Related projects
Parent project
PAN-EUROPEAN SECURITISATION LENDING ENVELOPE
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

