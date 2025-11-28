BNL ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR AGRI AND COHESION SMES

The operation addresses the persistent financing gap for SMEs and mid-caps in Italy, supporting their investment efforts amid economic uncertainty and elevated borrowing costs, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions. By targeting smaller and medium-sized enterprises, whose access to credit is constrained by banks' preference for lower-risk, larger corporates, the facility provides genuine financial additionality.

A key feature of the operation is its regional focus: at least 50% of the funds will be allocated to Italy's Southern Cohesion regions, where firms face higher borrowing costs, stricter collateral requirements, and more fragile lending relationships. This aligns with the national Zona Economica Speciale Unica (ZES) strategy, which promotes investment, economic development, and employment through fiscal and administrative incentives.

The facility also dedicates at least 30% of resources to agriculture and the bioeconomy, sectors facing structural challenges such as climate-related risks, supply chain fragility, and adaptation needs. By enabling long-term financing and reduced borrowing costs, the operation supports resilience, sustainability, and productivity in these strategic sectors.

EIB participation is catalytic: it mobilises additional private financing by freeing up lending capacity at the financial intermediary level and providing technical and advisory support, including Green Checker eligibility and reporting guidance. This combination of financial leverage, non-financial expertise, and sectoral targeting amplifies the operation's impact, sustaining employment, stimulating regional entrepreneurship, and contributing to sustainable economic growth in Italy.