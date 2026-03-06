BIHOR COUNTY ROAD NETWORK REHABILITATION& SAFETY

Summary sheet
Improvements of direct or indirect connectivity with the TEN-T network and nodes, safety and climate change resilience through construction of the DJ767L Biharia bypass and DJ767K Biharia-Paleu connecting road and upgrade and rehabilitation of sections of the DJ763 Padi?-Ic Ponor and DJ795 Salonta-Tinca .
The investments aim to enhance mobility and accessibility on county roads through the construction, upgrade and rehabilitation of local roads in the Bihor County. These improvements will ensure direct or indirect connectivity with the TEN-T network and nodes, as well as improved safety and climate change resilience.
The proposed investments are a series of small-scale road infrastructure improvements, which aim to enhance mobility and regional accessibility on county roads through modernization, rehabilitation, construction of bypasses, and new connecting roads.
These improvements will ensure direct or indirect connectivity with the TEN-T network and nodes, diverting traffic from densely populated zones, reducing congestion and pollution, increasing quality of life and road safety.
In particular, by integrating protective green infrastructure, the proposed investments aim to make the targeted roads more resilient to flooding, heatwaves, and other climate-induced risks. All new or upgraded roads will be climate-proofed - ensuring that vital transport links remain safe and functional as climate conditions change. This targeted approach to road development directly addresses identified climate vulnerabilities, fortifying the transport network against future climate impacts. The project also includes the construction of cycling lanes and the purchase and installation of alternative fuel filling stations along county roads.
The project's objectives are consistent with EU and EIB goals for sustainable cities and regions, climate action, environmental sustainability, and economic and social cohesion.
The EIB loan broadens Bihor County's funding base and provides long-term financing on favourable terms, including attractive pricing, flexible disbursement and interest rate revision options, as well as appropriate availability and grace periods that support project affordability.
All project components fall under the Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and have been screened out by the competent authority. For all components, the screening-out decisions have been issued.
The promoter is a public contracting authority within the meaning of the Procurement Directive 2014/24/EU. Works, service and supply contracts shall be procured in accordance with national laws and in-line with the EU Public Procurement Directives.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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