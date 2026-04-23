KLAIPEDA GREEN ENERGY PORT

The Project addresses market failures by improving the capacity, nautical safety and environmental performance of a core TEN-T port, enabling efficient offshore wind farm installation, reducing transport externalities, and providing civilian infrastructure upgraded to support logistical operations for allied military vessels. It also supports economic activity in a less developed EU region and therefore contributes to Cohesion and is aligned with EU transport policy, the EIB Transport Lending Policy and the EIB Energy Sector Orientation.





The investments provide well-located maritime infrastructure that reduces externalities, supports modal shift to lower carbon transport modes, lowers logistics costs for offshore renewable energy development, and improves port operations through onshore power supply (OPS) and cleaner port fleet vessels built in European shipyards. The upgraded cruise terminal works further support military logistical operations for allied military vessels. The Project contributes to the EIB's core strategic priorities of climate action and environmental sustainability, security and defence, and a modern cohesion policy, as set out in the EIB Group Strategic Roadmap 2024-2027, and supports competitiveness, resilience, security, innovation, TechEU related objectives and the energy transition in Klaipeda and the wider region.





The Bank's Services have provided guidance to the Promoter on the structuring of the investment from an eligibility perspective. Furthermore, the Bank's Services will require a yearly project progress report.





EIB loan for the Operation will contribute to a positive signalling effect, thereby facilitating the Operation's financing and full implementation. The financing parameters offered by the EIB are in many aspects more flexible compared to the local commercial banks and therefore provide additional value for the Operation.



