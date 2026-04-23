KLAIPEDA GREEN ENERGY PORT

Summary sheet
The project concerns the modernisation and expansion of the core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) port of Klaipeda, covering targeted investments in port infrastructure and operations to strengthen maritime transport and logistics, enable offshore renewable energy deployment, and provide logistical support of allied military vessels. in particular, the project comprises thirteen components that will support maritime transport development, the port's energy transition, military mobility, and the offshore renewable energy sector.
The aim is to develop the port into an innovative hub for port services, the maritime industry, and green energy to improve the port's efficiency and competitiveness, advance decarbonisation and the green transition in the port and the wider region, and reinforce security, resilience, and the EU's strategic autonomy.
The Project addresses market failures by improving the capacity, nautical safety and environmental performance of a core TEN-T port, enabling efficient offshore wind farm installation, reducing transport externalities, and providing civilian infrastructure upgraded to support logistical operations for allied military vessels. It also supports economic activity in a less developed EU region and therefore contributes to Cohesion and is aligned with EU transport policy, the EIB Transport Lending Policy and the EIB Energy Sector Orientation.
The investments provide well-located maritime infrastructure that reduces externalities, supports modal shift to lower carbon transport modes, lowers logistics costs for offshore renewable energy development, and improves port operations through onshore power supply (OPS) and cleaner port fleet vessels built in European shipyards. The upgraded cruise terminal works further support military logistical operations for allied military vessels. The Project contributes to the EIB's core strategic priorities of climate action and environmental sustainability, security and defence, and a modern cohesion policy, as set out in the EIB Group Strategic Roadmap 2024-2027, and supports competitiveness, resilience, security, innovation, TechEU related objectives and the energy transition in Klaipeda and the wider region.
The Bank's Services have provided guidance to the Promoter on the structuring of the investment from an eligibility perspective. Furthermore, the Bank's Services will require a yearly project progress report.
EIB loan for the Operation will contribute to a positive signalling effect, thereby facilitating the Operation's financing and full implementation. The financing parameters offered by the EIB are in many aspects more flexible compared to the local commercial banks and therefore provide additional value for the Operation.
Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, strategic environmental assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment and the requirements of social standards will be verified during appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation. The project will be appraised and monitored in line with the EIB's policies, including the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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