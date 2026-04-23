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        KLAIPEDA GREEN ENERGY PORT

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 100,000,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Lithuania : € 100,000,000
        Transport : € 100,000,000
        Signature date(s)
        8/07/2026 : € 100,000,000
        Other links
        Related public register
        30/04/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KLAIPEDA GREEN ENERGY PORT

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        24 February 2026
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 08/07/2026
        20250497
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        KLAIPEDA GREEN ENERGY PORT
        KLAIPEDA STATE SEAPORT AUTHORITY
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 100 million
        EUR 201 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        The project concerns the modernisation and expansion of the core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) port of Klaipeda, covering targeted investments in port infrastructure and operations to strengthen maritime transport and logistics, enable offshore renewable energy deployment, and provide logistical support of allied military vessels. in particular, the project comprises thirteen components that will support maritime transport development, the port's energy transition, military mobility, and the offshore renewable energy sector.

        The aim is to develop the port into an innovative hub for port services, the maritime industry, and green energy to improve the port's efficiency and competitiveness, advance decarbonisation and the green transition in the port and the wider region, and reinforce security, resilience, and the EU's strategic autonomy.

        Additionality and Impact

        The Project addresses market failures by improving the capacity, nautical safety and environmental performance of a core TEN-T port, enabling efficient offshore wind farm installation, reducing transport externalities, and providing civilian infrastructure upgraded to support logistical operations for allied military vessels. It also supports economic activity in a less developed EU region and therefore contributes to Cohesion and is aligned with EU transport policy, the EIB Transport Lending Policy and the EIB Energy Sector Orientation.


        The investments provide well-located maritime infrastructure that reduces externalities, supports modal shift to lower carbon transport modes, lowers logistics costs for offshore renewable energy development, and improves port operations through onshore power supply (OPS) and cleaner port fleet vessels built in European shipyards. The upgraded cruise terminal works further support military logistical operations for allied military vessels. The Project contributes to the EIB's core strategic priorities of climate action and environmental sustainability, security and defence, and a modern cohesion policy, as set out in the EIB Group Strategic Roadmap 2024-2027, and supports competitiveness, resilience, security, innovation, TechEU related objectives and the energy transition in Klaipeda and the wider region.


        The Bank's Services have provided guidance to the Promoter on the structuring of the investment from an eligibility perspective. Furthermore, the Bank's Services will require a yearly project progress report.


        EIB loan for the Operation will contribute to a positive signalling effect, thereby facilitating the Operation's financing and full implementation. The financing parameters offered by the EIB are in many aspects more flexible compared to the local commercial banks and therefore provide additional value for the Operation.


        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, strategic environmental assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment and the requirements of social standards will be verified during appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation. The project will be appraised and monitored in line with the EIB's policies, including the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.

        The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        23 April 2026
        8 July 2026
        Related documents
        30/04/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KLAIPEDA GREEN ENERGY PORT

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KLAIPEDA GREEN ENERGY PORT
        Publication Date
        30 Apr 2026
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        255695688
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20250497
        Sector(s)
        Transport
        Regions
        European Union
        Countries
        Lithuania
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        30/04/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KLAIPEDA GREEN ENERGY PORT
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        KLAIPEDA GREEN ENERGY PORT
        Data sheet
        KLAIPEDA GREEN ENERGY PORT

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

        Media enquiries

        Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

        Complaints mechanism

        Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

        Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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