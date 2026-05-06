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ISP ALBANIA LOAN FOR INNOVATIVE AND GREEN SMES

Summary sheet

Release date
7 April 2026
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/05/2026
20250459
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ISP ALBANIA LOAN FOR INNOVATIVE AND GREEN SMES
INTESA SANPAOLO BANK ALBANIA SHA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 22 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Blended loan facility to support access to finance and incentivize companies in Albania to innovate and invest in their green and digital transition.

The aim is to support Albania's private sector and convergence with the EU by addressing the sub-optimal financing situation of SMEs and Mid-Caps in the country as well as to incentivise their investments in innovation, digitalization, climate action and environmental sustainability.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EIB E&S standards in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
6 May 2026
11 May 2026
Related documents
21/05/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISP ALBANIA LOAN FOR INNOVATIVE AND GREEN SMES
Related projects
Parent project
WB INNOVATION & GREEN TRANSFORMATION FACILITY LE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISP ALBANIA LOAN FOR INNOVATIVE AND GREEN SMES
Publication Date
21 May 2026
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
262214652
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250459
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Albania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/05/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISP ALBANIA LOAN FOR INNOVATIVE AND GREEN SMES
Other links
Summary sheet
ISP ALBANIA LOAN FOR INNOVATIVE AND GREEN SMES
Parent project
WB INNOVATION & GREEN TRANSFORMATION FACILITY LE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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