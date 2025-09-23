Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BBVA ENHANCED ABS GREEN MORTGAGES II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 85,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 85,000,000
Industry : € 85,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/09/2025 : € 85,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
BBVA ENHANCED ABS GREEN MORTGAGES II
Other links
Summary sheet
BBVA ENHANCED ABS GREEN MORTGAGES II
Parent project
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

Summary sheet

Release date
8 September 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/09/2025
20250434
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BBVA ENHANCED ABS GREEN MORTGAGES II
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 286 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This operation is dedicated to 100% sustainable housing across Spain. All projects will adhere to the EIB's climate action guidelines, with a primary focus on energy efficiency initiatives - specifically, the new construction of NZEBs+ (Nearly Zero-Energy Buildings and beyond). These projects will be undertaken by real estate developers, private individuals, and housing associations.

The aim is to support climate projects in sectors supporting both national and European targets for energy efficiency and renewable energy, as well as the reduction of CO2 emissions. As such, the project meets the EIB and EU Taxonomy requirements and supports EU objectives in terms of climate action and diversification of energy supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
23 September 2025
29 September 2025
Related projects
Parent project
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS
Link to source
Summary sheet
BBVA ENHANCED ABS GREEN MORTGAGES II
Other links
Data sheet
BBVA ENHANCED ABS GREEN MORTGAGES II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications