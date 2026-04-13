Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

VIENNA SCHOOL PPP NORDWESTBAHNHOF NWB

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 44,200,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 44,200,000
Education : € 44,200,000
Signature date(s)
14/04/2026 : € 1,700,000
14/04/2026 : € 42,500,000
Other links
Related public register
22/05/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP NORDWESTBAHNHOF NWB

Summary sheet

Release date
20 May 2026
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/04/2026
20250426
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP NORDWESTBAHNHOF NWB
STADT WIEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 44 million
EUR 88 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the design, construction, financing and maintenance of a new integrated education campus (Bildungscampus Nordwestbahnhof - NWB) located on the site of the former Vienna Northwest Railway Station in the 20th district of Vienna.

Procured by the City of Vienna under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) structure, the project forms part of the City’s education infrastructure programme (BIENE II) and will comprise 53 educational rooms for approximately 1,600 children and adolescents aged 0–14.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Educational facilities are not specifically mentioned in the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU), although the project may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development.

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. The promoter is a contracting authority within the meaning of the EU Public Procurement Directive 2014/24/EU.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
13 April 2026
14 April 2026
Related documents
22/05/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP NORDWESTBAHNHOF NWB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP NORDWESTBAHNHOF NWB
Publication Date
22 May 2026
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
260186554
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250426
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/05/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP NORDWESTBAHNHOF NWB
Other links
Summary sheet
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP NORDWESTBAHNHOF NWB
Data sheet
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP NORDWESTBAHNHOF NWB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications