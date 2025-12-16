ARION BANK BLUE ECONOMY LOAN

Signature(s)
This is an intermediated framework loan supporting the development of the sustainable blue economy promoting innovation for resource efficiency across several blue economy sectors.
The aim is to support new investments in projects supporting the blue economy and climate action and environmental sustainability.
This operation supports SMEs that promote the sustainable blue economy. The project will support smaller, innovative and high-growth companies investing in a sustainable and resource efficient blue economy. The operation thus helps improve access for smaller, innovative blue economy businesses to affordable financing. The operation will also ensure that investments follow a sustainable approach ensuring that these sectors can grow without depleting marine resources and securing long-term economic resilience. Investing in the blue economy also helps positioning the EU as a global leader in developing clean marine technologies, circular economy practices and develop the marine bioeconomy. Innovation will strengthen the EU's strategic autonomy and competitiveness.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
