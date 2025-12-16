Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
ARION BANK BLUE ECONOMY LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Faeroe Islands : € 10,000,000
Greenland : € 10,000,000
Iceland : € 80,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2025 : € 10,000,000
19/12/2025 : € 10,000,000
19/12/2025 : € 80,000,000
ARION BANK BLUE ECONOMY LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
29 December 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2025
20250375
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARION BANK BLUE ECONOMY LOAN
ARION BANKI HF
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This is an intermediated framework loan supporting the development of the sustainable blue economy promoting innovation for resource efficiency across several blue economy sectors.

The aim is to support new investments in projects supporting the blue economy and climate action and environmental sustainability.

Additionality and Impact

This operation supports SMEs that promote the sustainable blue economy. The project will support smaller, innovative and high-growth companies investing in a sustainable and resource efficient blue economy. The operation thus helps improve access for smaller, innovative blue economy businesses to affordable financing. The operation will also ensure that investments follow a sustainable approach ensuring that these sectors can grow without depleting marine resources and securing long-term economic resilience. Investing in the blue economy also helps positioning the EU as a global leader in developing clean marine technologies, circular economy practices and develop the marine bioeconomy. Innovation will strengthen the EU's strategic autonomy and competitiveness.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
16 December 2025
19 December 2025
ARION BANK BLUE ECONOMY LOAN

