ARMENIA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Armenia : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/10/2025 : € 100,000,000
Data sheet
Summary sheet
Release date
19 September 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/10/2025
20250342
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARMENIA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY II
CENTRAL BANK OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a double-intermediated facility with the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia (CBA) to support the economic recovery and resilience of the country by enhancing the access to financing for micro, small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps.

The aim is to contribute to support SMEs and mid-caps in Armenia that carry out projects complying with EIB's eligibility criteria.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
20 October 2025
28 October 2025
23/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY II
ARMENIA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY II
Data sheet
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY II
Publication Date
23 Sep 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
249562070
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250342
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
Summary sheet
ARMENIA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY II

