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        LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 50,000,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        France : € 50,000,000
        Industry : € 50,000,000
        Signature date(s)
        22/06/2026 : € 50,000,000
        Other links
        Related public register
        16/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX
        Parent project
        AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN III

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        11 December 2025
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 22/06/2026
        20250337
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX
        LACTINOV SERVICES SAS
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 50 million
        EUR 124 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        The promoter is a French dairy cooperative. The loan will support its investments to expand, modernise, and decarbonise the manufacturing process for UHT dairy-based products during the period 2025-2029.

        The objective of the project is to modernise the Promoter's production facilities by upgrading production lines and expanding on-site storage capacity to enable the manufacture of UHT products for specialised nutrition markets, while also implementing technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with the Promoter's decarbonisation objectives.

        Additionality and Impact

        The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of sustainable agriculture. The operation will finance the expansion and modernisation of a mid-cap dairy cooperative, allowing it to cut carbon emissions. As a result of the investment, the cooperative will be able to produce higher-value dairy products for infant, sports, and medical nutrition markets. This will strengthen its competitive position in a sector dominated by large players, while creating jobs and supporting the rural economy of a Cohesion transition region of France.


        The project aligns with the objectives of the Green Deal, the CAP Strategic Plans for the country, the Clean Industrial Deal, RePowerEU and TechEU. The project supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion, contributing to a more integrated and resilient EU.


        The EIB's financial contribution includes a sizeable loan with a long maturity and availability period for disbursement, which aligns with the investment program's timeline and exceeds current private market offerings. In addition, the EIB offers multiple drawdowns at flexible conditions (i.e., tenor, fixed/floating interest rates). Further, this loan also supports diversification and stability in the Borrower's financing.


        The Project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.


        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        The aim is to upgrade production lines and expand on-site storage capacity to manufacture UHT products for specialised nutrition markets, while also implement technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with the Promoter's decarbonisation objectives.

        The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        14 January 2026
        22 June 2026
        Related documents
        16/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX
        Related projects
        Parent project
        AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN III

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX
        Publication Date
        16 Jan 2026
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        256932710
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20250337
        Sector(s)
        Industry
        Regions
        European Union
        Countries
        France
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        16/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX
        Data sheet
        LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX
        Parent project
        AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN III

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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        Related publications