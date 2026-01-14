LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of sustainable agriculture. The operation will finance the expansion and modernisation of a mid-cap dairy cooperative, allowing it to cut carbon emissions. As a result of the investment, the cooperative will be able to produce higher-value dairy products for infant, sports, and medical nutrition markets. This will strengthen its competitive position in a sector dominated by large players, while creating jobs and supporting the rural economy of a Cohesion transition region of France.





The project aligns with the objectives of the Green Deal, the CAP Strategic Plans for the country, the Clean Industrial Deal, RePowerEU and TechEU. The project supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion, contributing to a more integrated and resilient EU.







The EIB's financial contribution includes a sizeable loan with a long maturity and availability period for disbursement, which aligns with the investment program's timeline and exceeds current private market offerings. In addition, the EIB offers multiple drawdowns at flexible conditions (i.e., tenor, fixed/floating interest rates). Further, this loan also supports diversification and stability in the Borrower's financing.





The Project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.



