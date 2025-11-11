Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CEC BANK PSLF ROMANIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 25,000,000
Credit lines : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2025 : € 25,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
CEC BANK PSLF ROMANIA
Other links
Summary sheet
CEC BANK PSLF ROMANIA
Related public register
18/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEC BANK PSLF ROMANIA
Related press
Romanian regions to get financing support as CEC Bank secures €25 million loan from EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
7 October 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2025
20250295
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CEC BANK PSLF ROMANIA
CEC BANK - SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) will finance investments promoted by public sector entities in Romania.

The aim is to support projects mainly located in the Just Transition regions of Romania.

Additionality and Impact

The operation focuses on financing via EIB's Multi Beneficiary Intermediated Loan the infrastructure projects promoted by public authorities or private entities with a public-service mission predominantly in the JT regions of Romania under the PSLF facility. This facility includes both a grant and a loan component. The grant, provided by the European Commission, amounts to 25% of the EIB loan, in compliance with the 90% cumul rule. Additionally, projects located outside JT territories may also be financed under this MBIL; however, in such cases, the EIB loan is capped at a maximum of 50% of the project cost, and no EC grant is provided.


The CEC Bank is among the leading banks in Romania, and is fully-owned by the Romanian State, represented by the Ministry of Finance. It also has the largest network among Romanian banks with more than 1,000 branches and agencies. Targeting the public sector is expressly embedded in CEC Bank's mission and it is one of the most active lenders to the public sector entities in Romania, with extensive experience in structuring and offering integrated financial solutions addressing the needs of this specific customer segment.


The EIB loan can be disbursed with a long maturity, at favourable conditions and in local currency. The benefits of the EIB loan will be extended to the final beneficiaries for their long-term investment projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
11 November 2025
11 December 2025
Related documents
18/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEC BANK PSLF ROMANIA
Link to source
Summary sheet
CEC BANK PSLF ROMANIA
Other links
Data sheet
CEC BANK PSLF ROMANIA
Related press
Romanian regions to get financing support as CEC Bank secures €25 million loan from EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEC BANK PSLF ROMANIA
Publication Date
18 Nov 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253516141
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250295
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEC BANK PSLF ROMANIA
Other links
Summary sheet
CEC BANK PSLF ROMANIA
Data sheet
CEC BANK PSLF ROMANIA
Related press
Romanian regions to get financing support as CEC Bank secures €25 million loan from EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romanian regions to get financing support as CEC Bank secures €25 million loan from EIB
Other links
Data sheet
CEC BANK PSLF ROMANIA
Summary sheet
CEC BANK PSLF ROMANIA
Related public register
18/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEC BANK PSLF ROMANIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications