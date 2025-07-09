UKREXIMBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY II

This operation aims to support private sector development and provide financing to projects promoted by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Ukraine, through a guarantee to Ukreximbank, thereby contributing to promote inclusive growth, sustain employment and reinforce long-term economic resilience.





The war started by the Russian invasion in February 2022 has disrupted and negatively impacted Ukrainian MSMEs. Migration of the workforce and a reduction in consumer demand have hampered business activity and economic growth. MSMEs, particularly those located near conflict zones, have been hit hard, and many have been forced to relocate their operations, either to other parts of Ukraine or neighbouring countries.





Thanks to this guarantee, Ukreximbank will be incentivised to enhance access to finance for riskier MSMEs by improving financing terms, including in the form of reduced collateral requirements and/or lower interest rates.