TECHEU VD DMS IMAGING (IEU LS)

Summary sheet
The project supports the development, design and manufacturing of medical imaging systems. The financing includes new generation design, software development including AI modules, and modernization of manufacturing lines.
The Project relates to the Borrower's expenditures in Research, Development and Innovation for the improvement of its portfolio of medical imaging systems. The focus of the Project is the development of next generation products in Radiographic Fluoroscopy, bone densitometry, Ambulatory Radiography Equipment (mobiles), Mobile operating room solutions (C-arms), and software to enable AI medical imaging interpretation.
The specific RDI activities included in the project are expected to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/52/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is generally not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the Bank will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.