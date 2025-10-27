TECHEU VD XELTIS RDI (IEU TI 2)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Industry - Manufacturing
The project will finance the promoter's Research & Development (R&D)to further develop transformative vascular implants using supramolecular chemistry. The R&D investments focus on solutions for vascular access, coronary and peripheral bypass grafts, and pulmonary heart valves.
The project focuses on the development, clinical validation, and regulatory approval of aXess, an innovative haemodialysis conduit leveraging Xeltis' proprietary Endogenous Tissue Restoration (ETR) technology, which enables the body to naturally restore functional vascular tissue. Additionally, the concerned R&D investments include clinical research, for novel therapeutic applications such as Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (XABG program), Peripheral Artery Diseases (Xpad program) and Pulmonary Valve (Xplore program).
The project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC as research, development and innovation activities will be carried out in facilities already authorised for the same purpose. Full environmental details will nevertheless be verified to align with EU best practices.
The EIB requires that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.
