TECHEU VD XELTIS RDI (IEU TI 2)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 37,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 37,500,000
Industry : € 37,500,000
Signature date(s)
24/11/2025 : € 37,500,000
Data sheet
TECHEU VD XELTIS RDI (IEU TI 2)
Summary sheet

Release date
28 August 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/11/2025
20250260
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TECHEU VD XELTIS RDI (IEU TI 2)
XELTIS BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 38 million
EUR 77 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the promoter's Research & Development (R&D)to further develop transformative vascular implants using supramolecular chemistry. The R&D investments focus on solutions for vascular access, coronary and peripheral bypass grafts, and pulmonary heart valves.

The project focuses on the development, clinical validation, and regulatory approval of aXess, an innovative haemodialysis conduit leveraging Xeltis' proprietary Endogenous Tissue Restoration (ETR) technology, which enables the body to naturally restore functional vascular tissue. Additionally, the concerned R&D investments include clinical research, for novel therapeutic applications such as Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (XABG program), Peripheral Artery Diseases (Xpad program) and Pulmonary Valve (Xplore program).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC as research, development and innovation activities will be carried out in facilities already authorised for the same purpose. Full environmental details will nevertheless be verified to align with EU best practices.

The EIB requires that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
27 October 2025
24 November 2025
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

