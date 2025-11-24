Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
JOENSUU SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE PSLF

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 120,000,000
Education : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2025 : € 120,000,000
Data sheet
JOENSUU SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE PSLF
Related public register
26/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JOENSUU SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE PSLF

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2025
20250237
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
JOENSUU SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE PSLF
JOENSUUN KAUPUNKI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 172 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will enhance the city's educational infrastructure including both new construction and major renovation works.

The project aims to support investments in education, from pre-school to secondary level, as well as other teaching facilities and affordable student housing. It is expected to deliver approximately 30?000?m² of renovated teaching space and around 18?000?m² of new or upgraded student accommodation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 November 2025
17 December 2025
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JOENSUU SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE PSLF
Publication Date
26 Nov 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
255263547
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250237
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
