- Services - Financial and insurance activities
The operation consists of an equity participation in Amethis Europe Expansion, a growth fund targeting SMEs with a European nexus and with expansion plans principally in Africa. The Fund will focus on companies providing Business to Business products and services.
The Fund is expected to enhance trade between EU and Africa and contribute toregional integration, by providing growth capital and managerial advice to EuropeanSMEs that are seeking to expand primarily in Africa through exports, expandinglocal presence, or nearshoring strategies. The Fund will seek to achieve thisthrough an investment strategy geared towards the African continent's vastdemands that are driven by a growing consumer base and urbanization. Thus, theoperation is expected to foster win-win outcomes for European corporates andrecipient African countries. Additionally, the operation will seek to support genderequality and inclusive business practices, while contributing to several sustainabledevelopment goals, including SDG 8 - Decent work and economic growth, SDG 9 -Industry, innovation and infrastructure, SDG 5 - Gender Equality, SDG 10 -Reduced inequalities, SDG 17 - Partnership for the goals."
The fund will operate in line with applicable EIB Environmental and Social standards.
