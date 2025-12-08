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        EXIMBANK GREEN MBIL

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        6 November 2025
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 05/06/2026
        20250229
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        EXIMBANK GREEN MBIL
        TURKIYE IHRACAT KREDI BANKASI AS
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 100 million
        not applicable
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        The loan will finance renewable energy and energy efficiency investments by Turkish exporting mid-caps, targeting 100% contribution to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

        The aim is to finance small renewable energy and energy efficiency projects carried out by the final beneficiaries.

        Additionality and Impact

        The operation supports the EU and EIB policy objectives and promotes private sector development in the fields of renewable energy, environmental protection, climate change mitigation, and environmental sustainability outside the EU. It will finance renewable energy and energy efficiency investments by Turkish exporters that would otherwise be too small to be financed as individual projects through direct EIB funding. This EIB loan ensures that Mid-Caps gain access to funding at significantly lower interest rates and longer maturities. The operation enhances access to finance for final beneficiaries and improves financing conditions in line with the Bank's policy on the transfer of benefit. The main benefit to final beneficiaries under this operation is the longer tenor made available to them. These improvements also contribute to job creation and preservation. Furthermore, expanding the share of energy produced from renewable sources and boosting energy efficiency will reduce Türkiye's dependency on imported fossil fuels. The intermediary, although a first-time borrower to the EIB in the energy sector, is financially sound and capable of complying with EIB requirements. The operating environment is conducive to achieving the operation's objectives and delivering sustainable impact.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EIB E&S standards in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

        Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

        Comments

        The proposed operation is expected to be guaranteed by a comprehensive EU guarantee under NDICI Investment Window 1 (IW1) mandate, subject to the Commission's confirmation of eligibility.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        8 December 2025
        5 June 2026
        Related documents
        22/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EXIMBANK GREEN MBIL

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EXIMBANK GREEN MBIL
        Publication Date
        22 Nov 2025
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        252340311
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20250229
        Sector(s)
        Credit lines
        Regions
        Enlargement Countries
        Countries
        Türkiye
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        22/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EXIMBANK GREEN MBIL
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        EXIMBANK GREEN MBIL

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        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
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        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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