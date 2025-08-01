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        UA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK II

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 100,000,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Ukraine : € 100,000,000
        Credit lines : € 100,000,000
        Signature date(s)
        25/06/2026 : € 100,000,000
        Other links
        Related public register
        24/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK II
        Parent project
        UKRAINE ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY (LE)

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        22 January 2026
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 25/06/2026
        20250211
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        UA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK II
        THE STATE EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF UKRAINE JSC
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 100 million
        not applicable
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        The operation will finance eligible small and medium investments undertaken by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and Mid-Caps in Ukraine.

        The aim is to enhance access to finance for target beneficiaries in the country, thereby contributing to economic resilience and job-creating activities.

        Additionality and Impact

        This operation aims to support private sector development and provide financing to projects promoted by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Ukraine, through a senior line of credit to Ukreximbank, thereby contributing to promote inclusive growth, sustain employment and reinforce long-term economic resilience.


        The operation aligns with key EU policies, notably Ukraine's EU accession process, the European Neighbourhood Policy, and the Economic and Investment Plan (EIP), which emphasize improving access to finance, fostering economic diversification, and advancing the green and digital transitions.


        The war started by the Russian invasion in February 2022 has disrupted and negatively impacted Ukrainian MSMEs. Migration of the workforce and a reduction in consumer demand have hampered business activity and economic growth. MSMEs, particularly those located near conflict zones, have been hit particularly hard, and many have been forced to relocate their operations, either to other parts of Ukraine or neighbouring countries.


        The market failure addressed by the operation goes beyond limited access to finance?it also tackles climate and energy-related barriers. Ukrainian MSMEs often lack affordable financing options to invest in energy-efficient technologies and sustainable practices, constraining their ability to contribute to the country's green transition. By improving financing terms, including lower interest rates, this operation incentivizes MSMEs to adopt climate-friendly investments, thereby supporting energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact.


        Thanks to this loan, Ukreximbank will be incentivised to enhance access to finance for Ukrainian MSMEs by improving financing terms, including in the form of lower interest rates.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

        Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        1 August 2025
        25 June 2026
        Related documents
        24/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK II
        Related projects
        Parent project
        UKRAINE ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY (LE)

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK II
        Publication Date
        24 Jan 2026
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        247491162
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20250211
        Sector(s)
        Credit lines
        Regions
        Enlargement Countries
        Countries
        Ukraine
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        24/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK II
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        UA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK II
        Data sheet
        UA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK II
        Parent project
        UKRAINE ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY (LE)

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

        Media enquiries

        Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

        Complaints mechanism

        Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

        Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

        Related publications