UA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK II

This operation aims to support private sector development and provide financing to projects promoted by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Ukraine, through a senior line of credit to Ukreximbank, thereby contributing to promote inclusive growth, sustain employment and reinforce long-term economic resilience.





The operation aligns with key EU policies, notably Ukraine's EU accession process, the European Neighbourhood Policy, and the Economic and Investment Plan (EIP), which emphasize improving access to finance, fostering economic diversification, and advancing the green and digital transitions.





The war started by the Russian invasion in February 2022 has disrupted and negatively impacted Ukrainian MSMEs. Migration of the workforce and a reduction in consumer demand have hampered business activity and economic growth. MSMEs, particularly those located near conflict zones, have been hit particularly hard, and many have been forced to relocate their operations, either to other parts of Ukraine or neighbouring countries.





The market failure addressed by the operation goes beyond limited access to finance?it also tackles climate and energy-related barriers. Ukrainian MSMEs often lack affordable financing options to invest in energy-efficient technologies and sustainable practices, constraining their ability to contribute to the country's green transition. By improving financing terms, including lower interest rates, this operation incentivizes MSMEs to adopt climate-friendly investments, thereby supporting energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact.





Thanks to this loan, Ukreximbank will be incentivised to enhance access to finance for Ukrainian MSMEs by improving financing terms, including in the form of lower interest rates.