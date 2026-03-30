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ELECTRIC BUSES VHH HAMBURG

Summary sheet

Release date
16 December 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/05/2026
20250209
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELECTRIC BUSES VHH HAMBURG
VERKEHRSBETRIEBE HAMBURG-HOLSTEIN GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
EUR 337 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of (i) the reconstruction and expansion of the existing depot Schenefeld including instalment of charging equipment for electric vehicles, and (ii) the acquisition of 120 standard electric buses (12m length), 52 articulated electric buses (18m length) and 16 small electric buses (6.8m length).

The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact and reduce greenhouse gas, as it will improve public transport services and therewith maintain or increase the modal share of public transport. Moreover, it is expected to improve the quality and attractiveness of public transport services which facilitate access to employment, education and urban services, and enhance an already affordable mobility solution.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The manufacturing of the new electric buses does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU as it is not listed in the Annexes of the EIA Directive. Therefore, no environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required for rolling stock. Arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced rolling stock will be further assessed during appraisal. For the Depot works, based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions because it will improve public transport services and therewith maintain or increase the modal share of public transport.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
30 March 2026
12 May 2026
Related documents
10/04/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRIC BUSES VHH HAMBURG
Other links
Related press
Over one billion euros for Hamburg’s future: European Investment Bank finances Hamburg’s energy and transport transition

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRIC BUSES VHH HAMBURG
Publication Date
10 Apr 2026
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
258996163
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250209
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/04/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRIC BUSES VHH HAMBURG
Other links
Summary sheet
ELECTRIC BUSES VHH HAMBURG
Related press
Over one billion euros for Hamburg’s future: European Investment Bank finances Hamburg’s energy and transport transition

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Over one billion euros for Hamburg’s future: European Investment Bank finances Hamburg’s energy and transport transition
Other links
Related public register
10/04/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRIC BUSES VHH HAMBURG

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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