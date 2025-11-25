Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
BANCA AZZOAGLIO AGRI LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 30,000,000
Credit lines : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2025 : € 30,000,000
BANCA AZZOAGLIO AGRI LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
Summary sheet

Release date
19 September 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2025
20250188
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANCA AZZOAGLIO AGRI LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
BANCO DI CREDITO P. AZZOAGLIO SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns a loan facility under the 'Lending Envelope 2024-0444 Pan-European Agricultural Programme' to finance projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) (at least 70%) and mid-caps (up to 30%) in Italy.

100% of the loan will be allocated to final beneficiaries active in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors - of which 10% dedicated to young farmers.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
25 November 2025
18 December 2025
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

