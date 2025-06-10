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DB IFL SECURITY & DEFENCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Sector(s)
Credit lines : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/06/2025 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DB IFL SECURITY & DEFENCE
Parent project
PAN-EU SECURITY & DEFENCE LENDING ENVELOPE

Summary sheet

Release date
16 May 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/06/2025
20250185
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DB IFL SECURITY & DEFENCE
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The intermediated framework loan provided to Deutsche Bank will fully (100%) support companies and public sector entities engaged in security and defense within the European Union.

The objective is to support for eligible tangible and intangible investment projects, as well as working capital, to the final beneficiaries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
10 June 2025
11 June 2025
Related documents
19/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DB IFL SECURITY & DEFENCE
Related projects
Parent project
PAN-EU SECURITY & DEFENCE LENDING ENVELOPE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DB IFL SECURITY & DEFENCE
Publication Date
19 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246344309
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250185
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DB IFL SECURITY & DEFENCE
Other links
Summary sheet
DB IFL SECURITY & DEFENCE
Data sheet
DB IFL SECURITY & DEFENCE
Parent project
PAN-EU SECURITY & DEFENCE LENDING ENVELOPE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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