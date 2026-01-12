Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 25,600,000
Finland : € 39,000,000
Sweden : € 135,400,000
Urban development : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/02/2026 : € 25,600,000
3/02/2026 : € 39,000,000
3/02/2026 : € 135,400,000
Data sheet
HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS
Summary sheet
HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS
Related public register
16/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS

Summary sheet

Release date
16 July 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/02/2026
20250170
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS
HEMSOE FASTIGHETS AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 341 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction and renovation of energy efficient schools and other public buildings in Sweden, Finland and Germany.

The Energy Performance of Building Directive (EPBD) requires that from 1st January 2028 new buildings owned by public bodies are zero-emission buildings (ZEB). The project, by supporting energy efficient renovations and new buildings that have a significantly better energy performance than the current regulation will prepare this transition.

Additionality and Impact

Given the focus of the project on energy efficient new and existing public buildings, the investments will support the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector (energy efficiency) and the EIB's climate action objectives.


The new buildings will prepare the transition of all public buildings to Zero Energy Buildings foreseen by 2028 under the EU Energy Performance of Building Directive (EPBD). In addition, the project supports the Education, Security and Health policy objectives.


The Project addresses a number of market failures. Through energy savings, energy efficiency projects reduce carbon emissions and air pollution, increase comfort, air quality in the buildings, and reduce dependency on energy imports, social and public benefits that are not fully internalised by private investors. The project creates positive externalities through the provision of education, policing and health which benefits the society and the broader economy.


The operation meets an existing demand for new public buildings to catch up with growth of population over the last decade. The Nordic real estate market is characterized by constraints in supply.


The Promoter, a large real estate company with very good experience in developing public and social buildings, will build public buildings with an energy consumption more than 40% better than the required level. The project has a good Economic Rate of Return and is expected to generate good broader social benefit.


EIB financing will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the company. The EIB loan's tenor and flexible features will support the promoter's cash flow and liquidity management. Furthermore, the Bank's significant support to the promoter will provide positive signalling effect to the capital markets and other bilateral lenders.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Given the relative scale, location and nature of the project in built-up urban areas, all of the buildings are deemed not to have any significant negative environmental or social impact. None of the buildings to be constructed falls under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU). Through the project, new energy efficient buildings, as per the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU as amended by directive EU-2024-1275, will be constructed and will, after completion, reduce energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation).

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the EIB will require the promoter to apply those rules. Each building construction contract has been awarded separately. Contractors are local companies, usually mid-caps.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 January 2026
3 February 2026
16/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS
Publication Date
16 Jan 2026
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
249104359
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250170
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Finland
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
